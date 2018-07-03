Alabaster PD: Look out for scammers posing as 'water board' employees

Alabaster police say a man approached a homeowner last Friday claiming he worked for the water board and that he was doing residential inspections.

However, the man had no ID, no uniform, and was driving an unmarked vehicle.

Experts say the possibilities of what he really wanted are many.

"They (scammers) could want to get into your house and cause you bodily harm. They may be casing your home to see if there is anything they want to come back and steal when you're not there. It's just endless," said David Smitherman, President of the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama.

Alabaster police say water board employees in the field do wear uniforms and drive vehicles clearly marked “Alabaster Water.”

They urge anyone who experiences something similar not to let the person into their home and to give officers a call immediately.

Smitherman adds this is not something confined to one city.

"We get calls from consumers frequently about strangers showing up at their door. Sometimes they claim to be from the utility company. Sometimes they claim to be from the waterworks or something of that nature. The important thing for consumers is that you are under no obligation to open your door and let any stranger in your house,” said Smitherman.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.