Keeping your pet safe during the fireworks

While you're enjoying your Fourth of July fireworks show, man's best friend might not be enjoying it at all.

"It's kind of like an unidentified loud bang. So there is nothing that tells them where it's coming from. It's just a very scary thing for dogs," said Ben Draper with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

Draper added sometimes dogs become so scared, they'll run to try and get away from the noise.

"Especially if you have an outside dog, there could be more of a likelihood that they escape because they wouldn’t have been so afraid like this,” said Draper.

At the humane society, they know that July 5th could be a busy day for them.

"We go ahead and prepare that a lot of dogs might be lost or run away from home. So we just go ahead and embrace it. It's going to happen and we're going to be here to help you," said Draper.

There are things you can do to hopefully prevent your pet from escaping.

Bring them inside during the fireworks and keep them secure. Do things like play with them and try to keep them distracted during the event.

