14-year-old golfer wants to be 'best in the world'

Nick Dunlap has been swinging the golf club ever since he was 6-years-old.

“I watched it one time on TV and saw Tiger play,” Nick Dunlap said.

From that moment, the rising freshman at Spain Park High School fell in love with golf, and now at 14-years-old, he’s become one of the best golfers in the nation for his age.

“I’m getting better, it’s kind of what I work for every day, is to be better than I was yesterday,” said Dunlap.

And getting better includes learning from one of the world’s greatest teachers, Hank Johnson.

“His ability to concentrate is really what makes him different,” said Hank Johnson, director of the Hank Johnson School of Golf.

Dunlap spends more than 40 hours a week practicing on the golf course and in the weight room. His ultimate goal? Become the best golfer in the world.

“Since a young age, that’s what I’ve always worked for. First to be on tour and then to be the best in the world,” added Dunlap.

“You will see him along the way, I will promise you that,” Hank Johnson said.

Dunlap already has several scholarship offers including some from Alabama and Auburn.

