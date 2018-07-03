Americans views mixed as nation's birthday nears

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Americans are reflecting on what Independence Day means as the country prepares to celebrate its 242nd birthday.

In New York, Baudel Ivan Osorio Herrera is thankful he'll celebrate the holiday as an American citizen for the first time. The 32-year-old native of Mexico took his citizenship oath Tuesday at the city's iconic public library.

Vietnam War veteran Thomas Moe, in Lancaster, Ohio, says the July 4 holiday should be a day to appreciate how the nation's many differences "make us great."

In Alabaster, Alabama, retired truck driver Floyd Champion says he feels more patriotic than ever because he's a big fan of President Donald Trump. He said he'll spend the day selling produce from the back of his truck. In Champion's view, these are the best of times in America.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.