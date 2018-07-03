Bama commit Jayson Jones opens up about Nick Saban

He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 325 pounds, while Nick Saban stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 165 pounds, yet Jayson Jones is cautious, and for good reason.

Jayson, who will be a high school junior this fall, has committed to the Crimson Tide’s recruiting class of 2020. Jayson is a 4-star defensive lineman who has been offered scholarships by numerous colleges, including the Georgia Bulldogs.

Like almost every other football player recruited by Coach Saban, Jayson can get a bit nervous when being called to Coach Saban’s office. After all, the coach’s electric door closes behind him Jayson sits in front of the coach’s desk that displays a myriad of championship rings.

The good news? Jayson tells us that he enjoys his conversations with the coach, a man, says Jayson, who is misunderstood. Says the big lineman, “Everyone talks about Coach Saban never smiling, that he’s a mean person, but I enjoy my conversations with the coach - he’s a great person!”

While Jayson Jones has two more years of high school football, he’s excited to soon be a part of a national championship program.

The sky’s the limit for the teenager from Calera, Alabama, as Jayson promises Bama fans that their wait will be worth it.

