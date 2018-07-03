Alleged recording of lawyer in Mill case given to newspaper - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alleged recording of lawyer in Mill case given to newspaper

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A lawyer representing the Philadelphia judge overseeing rapper Meek Mill's case has been recorded saying the judge was wrong not to grant a new trial.

Philly.com reports a documentary film crew recorded an off-the-record conversation with attorney Charles Peruto Jr., and a supporter shared it with a reporter.

Peruto says regardless of the alleged tape, he doesn't believe he said Judge Genece Brinkley made a mistake.

Mill's attorneys filed another motion last week to try to remove Brinkley from his case saying she showed bias in denying a new trial despite the Philadelphia district attorney's office agreeing a key witness was not trustworthy.

Brinkley had sentenced Mill to two to four years for a probation violation in a decade-old drug and gun conviction. He served nearly five months.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

