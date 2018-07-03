Davis Daniel to return to Auburn baseball for junior season

A big arm is returning to the Plains of Auburn in the hopes of helping the Tigers reach their first College World Series. Davis Daniel has chosen to put his professional baseball dreams on hold and will return for his junior season.

Daniel, a Montgomery native, was taken by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 11th round of last month's draft, but said he's still got some "unfinished business" at Auburn.

“First, I would like to thank the Brewers for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream and start my professional career. However, we have some unfinished business down in Auburn,” he said.

Daniel enjoyed time as both a starter and reliever on Auburn's pitching staff and finished his sophomore year with a 3-4 record and a 4.86 ERA. In the Gainsville Super Regional against the No. 1 Florida Gators, he struck out six batters over 5.1 scoreless innings of relief.

Daniel was a part of an Auburn team that won its most games (43) since 2010 and helped the Tigers advance to only its second Super Regional in school history.

