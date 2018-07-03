Police: Woman shot by police after trying to hit officer

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who tried to run over an officer in Alabama has been shot and wounded.

Al.com reported that the 32-year-old white woman who was shot by Tarrant police on Monday was taken to a hospital with at least one potentially life-threatening injury.

An officer attempted to pull the woman over because her taillight was out. Police Chief Dennis Reno says she took off and smashed into a police SUV. Reno says the officer opened fire. He says there was no choice.

Officers realized the woman had outstanding arrest warrants stemming from a Friday court appearance. Police say she ran out of the courtroom, jumped in her car, and ran over an officer's foot as she made her getaway.

Reno says he requested that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.