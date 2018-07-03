Wes: Fewer storms, feeling hotter Tuesday evening; increasing chance of storms Independence Day

HOT AND STEAMY: Our forecast is right on track for Tuesday, with a very limited number of pop-up showers and storms. There was a big lightning producer near Lake Guntersville earlier. For most areas, the extreme heat and humidity will be the story for the rest of the day and this evening. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 90s through 7 p.m. The chance for an isolated storm or shower will continue through the late evening hours.



THE FOURTH OF JULY AND END OF THE WEEK: You can expect more very hot and humid weather for Independence Day, however the chance for rain and storms will be on the increase during the afternoon. I’m expecting an increasing coverage of afternoon and evening storms over the next two days as another upper level disturbance takes shape to our south. The rain and storms should gradually thin out in coverage as we approach firework showtime tomorrow night. This stormy summer pattern will continue through the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. You will have plenty of time to head out to the lake or pool, but keep an eye on the WBRC FIRST ALERT Weather app for lightning alerts. We will continue to see some stronger pop-up storms with more frequent cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, and maybe even some small hail.



NEXT WEEK: Long range forecast data is advertising a strengthening ridge of high pressure for next week. This would limit the number of showers and storms, but also set the stage for a big rise in temperatures! We may see some more heat advisories next week. Be sure to check in with us starting with The Four on WBRC!

