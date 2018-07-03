Alabama businesses keeping eye on tariff talk

HOT AND STEAMY: Our forecast is right on track for today, with a very limited number of pop-up showers and storms.More >>
Alabama businesses continue to watch the ongoing tariff war between the United States and its trading partners. There are growing concerns tariffs on Alabama exports will cost jobs.
People are flocking to Helena on Tuesday for the city's Fourth of July celebration. This could cause some traffic for afternoon commuters. Police are warning drivers traveling through the area because it is going to be filled with people ready to celebrate the Fourth of July.
To save lives and promote safe driving this holiday, AAA Alabama and wrecker services across the state will again offer Tow-for-Life.
Disgraced former State Representative Oliver Robinson testified as the star witness for the prosecution about his confessed role in the federal corruption case against Drummond Coal company.
