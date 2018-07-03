Alabama businesses keeping eye on tariff talk

Alabama businesses continue to watch the ongoing tariff war between the United States and its trading partners. There is growing concern tariffs on Alabama exports will cost jobs.

Matt Chambers is CEO of Curtiss Motorcycles. He is very excited about the new all-electric Curtiss Zeus motorcycle which will use clean energy. The Birmingham company hopes to start marketing later this year.

"The Curtiss Zeus is the most significant thing I've been a part of my business career." Chambers said.

Chambers said the Zeus is the future at a cost of about $30,000 to $40,000. In the past, a Confederate motorcycle would cost over $100,000. Chambers said tariffs would make it very expensive to build them in Birmingham. "If tariffs go up 50 to 60 percent, a strong business case could be made to make you decentralize the manufacturing of the product," Chambers said.

That means Curtiss could be forced to take manufacturing of the motorcycles to countries where the Zeus will be in high demand and cost less.

President Trump put out a tweet attacking Harley Davidson after the motorcycle company mentioned moving more manufacturing overseas. "Politics and business are an anathema to one another. I prefer to have zero politics," Chambers said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.