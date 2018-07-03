Helena fireworks show expected to bring a big crowd

People are flocking to Helena on Tuesday for the city's Fourth of July celebration. This could cause some traffic for afternoon commuters. Police are warning drivers traveling through the area because it is going to be filled with people ready to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Food trucks, family fun, and fireworks are drawing a big crowd here to Helena. The event starts at 5:00 and the fireworks go off at 9 p.m. so a lot of people will be gathered in the old town Helena area for a majority of rush hour. Police Chief Pete Folmer is asking drivers to be on the lookout for pedestrians and to expect a delay.

"Just be extra careful at the crosswalks and in old town we will have police officers out their directing traffic to allow pedestrians to flow through so it is pretty safe already, so just be more careful," he states.

Also, parking for the event is a little different this year. No one is allowed to park at the Sportsplex because that is where they are shooting the fireworks this year. But you can park at First Baptist Church or Helena Elementary. Police advise that you get there early and plan to stay awhile. They also say don’t expect to be able to leave right away because it will take them awhile to get everyone out of the area.

