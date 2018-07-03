NBC's 'America's Got Talent' dominates television's week - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NBC's 'America's Got Talent' dominates television's week

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Television Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - "America's Got Talent" continues to dominate the summer television landscape, although not by enough to make NBC the week's most popular network.

The talent show was seen by 11.3 million people last week, more than four million more than the next closest show, a repeat version of "60 Minutes," the Nielsen company said Tuesday.

CBS' "Big Brother" has returned to the network's summer schedule, and each episode was in the Nielsen's top 20 for the week. CBS' summer dramas, "Code Black" and "Instinct," are also being watched, although not at the level of traditional in-season shows.

CBS won the week in prime time, averaging 4.3 million viewers. NBC had 4.2 million, ABC had 3.2 million, Fox had 2.2 million, Univision had 1.5 million, ION Television had 1.4 million, Telemundo had 1.2 million and the CW had 820,000.

Fox News Channel was the week's most popular cable network, averaging 2.6 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.5 million, HGTV had 1.44 million, USA had 1.32 million and ESPN had 1.26 million.

ABC's "World News Tonight" topped the evening newscasts with an average of 7.8 million viewers. NBC's "Nightly News" had 7.2 million and the "CBS Evening News" had 5.5 million.

For the week of June 25-July 1, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships: "America's Got Talent," NBC, 11.3 million; "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.06 million; "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 8:30 p.m.), CBS, 6.28 million; "World of Dance," NBC, 6.08 million; "Little Big Shots," NBC, 5.96 million; "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 5.92 million; "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.79 million; "Code Black," CBS, 5.74 million; "NCIS," CBS, 5.69 million; "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.39 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co. CBS is owned by CBS Corp. CW is a joint venture of Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corp. Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox. NBC and Telemundo are owned by Comcast Corp. ION Television is owned by ION Media Networks.

Online: http://www.nielsen.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

