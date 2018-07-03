Pelham Police cracking down on 'alarming trend' of illegal golf cart usage

The Pelham Police Department is stepping up enforcement on golf cart violations. The department posted on their Facebook page Tuesday that they have received reports of young children operating the vehicles, without adult supervision.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Seeing a golf cart on a neighborhood street is almost commonplace these days. Many communities and neighborhoods even market themselves as being “golf cart friendly.”

But -- it’s important to say it is illegal to operate golf carts on any paved surface that is not on a golf course, and that is due to safety concerns. In order to be considered “street legal,” vehicles must have certain safety features, and golf carts do not meet those requirements.

In most cases, we will not issue a citation to the driver of a golf cart if it is being operated on a *secondary* neighborhood street. However, we’re seeing an alarming trend that we will not ignore.

We’ve recently received reports of young children operating golf carts. In most instances, these children were not supervised by an adult. This will not be allowed on any city street. We must insist that the same rules be followed as if it were a regular vehicle being driven. That means one must be at least 16 years old to operate a golf cart in the City of Pelham.

We also cannot ignore the fact that golf carts are being operated on neighborhood streets that are considered main thoroughfares. This will also not be allowed, no matter the driver’s age.

We want you to be aware we are stepping up enforcement. Please help us out by following these few simple rules. This is for everyone’s safety!

