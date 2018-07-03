Mostly black fraternity says business violated civil rights

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A fraternity hoping to rent a restaurant pavilion for a social event says in a lawsuit the business refused because most of its members are black.

The Tuscaloosa Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity made the allegations in a federal lawsuit filed last week against the Cypress Inn in Tuscaloosa.

The fraternity says it paid a $1,500 reservation fee in early 2017, but the plans fell through when a black member met in person with a white woman from the restaurant to finalize details.

The fraternity says the woman said she didn't know the fraternity was an "all black" group.

The lawsuit says the white restaurant owner later said the establishment has had problems with their "kind."

A restaurant representative said Tuesday its attorneys were preparing a statement on the matter.

