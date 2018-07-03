Prosecutors drop Gillette Stadium bomb threat case

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The case against a Gillette Stadium worker who had been charged with emailing a threat to blow up the home of the New England Patriots has been dropped by prosecutors in Massachusetts.
The Sun Chronicle reports that a spokesman for Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Monday the case against 26-year-old Ryan Ringuette was dropped amid doubts about his guilt.
The Attleboro man was arrested in August amid a dispute with his then-girlfriend, who was charged with lying to police about her access to Ringuette's email account. Her case is still pending.
Ringuette worked part-time for the company that provides security and guest services at the stadium.
Authorities say he had no access to bomb-making materials.
His lawyer did not return a call for comment.
