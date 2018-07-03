Prosecutors drop Gillette Stadium bomb threat case - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Prosecutors drop Gillette Stadium bomb threat case

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The case against a Gillette Stadium worker who had been charged with emailing a threat to blow up the home of the New England Patriots has been dropped by prosecutors in Massachusetts.

The Sun Chronicle reports that a spokesman for Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Monday the case against 26-year-old Ryan Ringuette was dropped amid doubts about his guilt.

The Attleboro man was arrested in August amid a dispute with his then-girlfriend, who was charged with lying to police about her access to Ringuette's email account. Her case is still pending.

Ringuette worked part-time for the company that provides security and guest services at the stadium.

Authorities say he had no access to bomb-making materials.

His lawyer did not return a call for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Guatemalan mom arrives at NYC agency to see her children

    Guatemalan mom arrives at NYC agency to see her children

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-07-03 13:23:57 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:54:12 GMT
    A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.More >>
    A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.More >>

  • Water main break floods downtown Philly streets

    Water main break floods downtown Philly streets

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-07-03 10:43:41 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:54:09 GMT
    A large water main break is flooding a number of streets in downtown Philadelphia.More >>
    A large water main break is flooding a number of streets in downtown Philadelphia.More >>

  • Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a California hot tub

    Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a California hot tub

    Monday, July 2 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-07-02 22:21:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:45:55 GMT
    A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub.More >>
    A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly