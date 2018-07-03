Trump courting other motorcycle companies after Harley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump courting other motorcycle companies after Harley

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the administration is courting motorcycle companies that want to move to the U.S. after Harley-Davidson said it's moving some assembly overseas.

Harley-Davidson drew Trump's wrath last week after the manufacturer announced it's moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe to facilities outside the U.S. The company blamed the decision on tariffs imposed by the European Union to retaliate for tariffs Trump imposed on a host of EU products.

Trump says Tuesday on Twitter that Harley-Davidson customers aren't happy with the Milwaukee-based company's announcement. He also notes that sales were down 7 percent in 2017, but a sales drop last year cannot be attributed to Harley-Davidson's announcement last week.

Trump didn't name any motorcycle companies. The White House had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

