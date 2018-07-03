Alabama lowers flags to honor victims of Maryland shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is ordering flags lowered to half-staff to honor victims of the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Ivey's office issued a statement saying flags will be lowered through sunset Tuesday to show respect for the five people who were killed at The Capital Gazette last week.

The statement says the move came in response to a request from President Donald Trump, who ordered U.S. flags on federal property be lowered to honor the victims.

The president's order was issued after Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said Trump had declined his request to lower the flags. The White House says Trump ordered the flags lowered as soon as he learned of the mayor's request.

