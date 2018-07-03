Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila Poblano Summer Slaw

Dressing recipe-

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon salt (more or less, to taste)

1/2 teaspoon pepper (more or less, to taste)

Combine all ingredients and wisk vigorously

Slaw recipe-

2 cups thinly sliced red cabbage

2 cups thinly sliced green cabbage

1/2 cup finely sliced poblano chili

1/2 cup finely sliced red onion

1/2 cup finely sliced red bell pepper

1/2 cup black beans

1/2 cup roasted corn off the Cobb

1/2 cup Peruvian chilis

1/2 cup riced broccoli

1/2 cup riced cauliflower

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon granulated onion

1 teaspoon cumin

Salt and black pepper to taste

Combine all slaw ingredients and pour over dressing and mix well. Marinate overnight for even more flavor!

