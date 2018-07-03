Fire causes smoke, water damage at Alabama courthouse

MOULTON, Ala. (AP) - An overnight fire has caused damage in a north Alabama courthouse, and leaders are trying to figure out what to do next.

Lawrence County officials announced on social media that the county courthouse in Moulton sustained fire, water and smoke damage from a blaze late Monday.

The first and second floors have what a post describes as "quite a bit" of damage, and it's unsafe for workers and others to enter. The building is closed indefinitely, and commissioners are meeting Tuesday to discuss the next step.

WHNT-TV reports that Moulton firefighters located the fire in a cubicle on the second floor after receiving an alarm. They say it was an electrical fire that was out by the sprinkler system, but that led to water damage.

