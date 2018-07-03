Greenpeace drone, toy plane crash into French nuclear plant - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Greenpeace drone, toy plane crash into French nuclear plant

(Nicolas Chauveau/Greenpeace via AP). In this photo released by Greenpeace, a drone resembling the character of Superman flies over the nuclear power plant of Le Bugey, central, France, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The environmental activist group says the d... (Nicolas Chauveau/Greenpeace via AP). In this photo released by Greenpeace, a drone resembling the character of Superman flies over the nuclear power plant of Le Bugey, central, France, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The environmental activist group says the d...
(Nicolas Chauveau/Greenpeace via AP). In this photo released by Greenpeace, a drone resembling the character Superman crashes into a wall of the nuclear power plant of Le Bugey, central, France, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The environmental activist group s... (Nicolas Chauveau/Greenpeace via AP). In this photo released by Greenpeace, a drone resembling the character Superman crashes into a wall of the nuclear power plant of Le Bugey, central, France, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The environmental activist group s...

PARIS (AP) - Greenpeace activists say they have crashed two remote-controlled aircraft - a drone and a tiny radio-controlled plane - into a French nuclear plant to highlight the lack of security around the facility.

The drone, which was decorated like a miniature Superman, slammed into the tower in Bugey, 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the eastern city of Lyon, according to a Greenpeace video Tuesday.

A short time later, the group released a video showing a small remote-controlled plane heading to a crash at the same wall.

The environmental group says the aircraft were harmless but showed the lax nuclear security in France, which uses atomic power for about 75 percent of its energy needs.

Last week 19 Greenpeace activists were handed suspended sentences for breaking into another nuclear plant in November 2017.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Guatemalan mom arrives at NYC agency to see her children

    Guatemalan mom arrives at NYC agency to see her children

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-07-03 13:23:57 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-07-03 13:59:27 GMT
    A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.More >>
    A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.More >>

  • Water main break floods downtown Philly streets

    Water main break floods downtown Philly streets

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-07-03 10:43:41 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-07-03 13:59:25 GMT
    A large water main break is flooding a number of streets in downtown Philadelphia.More >>
    A large water main break is flooding a number of streets in downtown Philadelphia.More >>

  • California high court: Yelp can't be ordered to remove posts

    California high court: Yelp can't be ordered to remove posts

    Monday, July 2 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-07-02 21:29:29 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-07-03 13:58:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2011, file photo shows the logo of the online reviews website Yelp in neon on a wall at the company's Manhattan offices in New York. A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review si...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2011, file photo shows the logo of the online reviews website Yelp in neon on a wall at the company's Manhattan offices in New York. A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review si...
    A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review site Yelp.com cannot be ordered to remove posts against a San Francisco law firm that a judge had determined were defamatory.More >>
    A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review site Yelp.com cannot be ordered to remove posts against a San Francisco law firm that a judge had determined were defamatory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly