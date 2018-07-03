Mickey: Only a few showers expected today

We begin our morning with overcast skies and temps again in the 70s. If you had to pick a day this week to go to the pool I would certainly choose today. Look for temps to top out in the 90s...but with only a 20-percent chance of showers....and southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

A FIRST ALERT update on the 4th: While we still have a chance of showers for the 4th of July, it doesn't look as widespread as it did in previous model runs. Just look for scattered to isolated, heat-activated showers, mainly in the afternoon to early evening. Most of the shower activity should be gone by 9 p.m. for Thunder on the Mountain.

We could see a few scattered showers Friday, but the better chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms now look to be for the weekend and into midweek next week. I know a lot of people will be waiting to celebrate the 4th of July with family and friends this weekend. Just monitor our WBRC First Alert weather app for any storms or lightning that could affect your cookout or water activities.

Again, today may be your best day to get outside. But, have fun and don't overdo it in the heat.

