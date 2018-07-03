Woman shot, arrested after ramming police car, attempting to flee in Tarrant

Authorities are investigating a Monday night officer-involved shooting in Tarrant.

Police have identified the woman as Tammy Leigh Moorer.

Officers attempted to pull over Moorer on Sloane Avenue around 9 p.m. when they realized she had outstanding warrants. Moorer drove into a dead end on North Springdale Road. She tried to escape again and ran into a police vehicle.

One of the officers opened fire and hit Moorer multiple times.

This is the end of an officer involved #shooting in Tarrant on Springdale, after investigators say a woman tried to drive a #Corolla into an officer’s SUV. She was shot more than once. Look at the bullet holes in her car. @WBRCnews @WBRCgoodday @JeffCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/3KwAjLMDxT — Bakari Savage (@BakariSavage) July 3, 2018

Police say Moorer was taken to the hospital Monday night and released on Tuesday. She was then arrested.

Moorer is in the Jefferson County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.