Woman shot, arrested after ramming police car, attempting to flee in Tarrant

Authorities are investigating a Monday night officer-involved shooting in Tarrant.

Police have identified the woman as Tammy Leigh Moorer.

Officers attempted to pull over Moorer on Sloane Avenue around 9 p.m. when they realized she had outstanding warrants. Moorer drove into a dead end on North Springdale Road. She tried to escape again and ran into a police vehicle.

One of the officers opened fire and hit Moorer multiple times.

Police say Moorer was taken to the hospital Monday night and released on Tuesday. She was then arrested.

Moorer is in the Jefferson County Jail on $25,000 bond.

