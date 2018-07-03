Woman injured during officer-involved shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Woman injured during officer-involved shooting

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities are investigating a Monday night officer-involved shooting in Tarrant. 

Officers attempted to pull over a woman on Sloane Avenue around 9 p.m. when they realized she had outstanding warrants. The woman fled into a dead end on North Springville Road.

She tried to escape again and ran into a police vehicle. 

One of the officers opened fire and hit the woman multiple times. 

This story is developing. 

 Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly