Japan OKs ambitious nuke energy target, plutonium reuse plan

Japan OKs ambitious nuke energy target, plutonium reuse plan

TOKYO (AP) - Japan has approved an energy plan that sets ambitious targets for nuclear energy use and allows the country's struggling spent fuel recycling program to continue in the coming decade despite setbacks after the 2011 Fukushima disaster and international concern.

The plan approved Tuesday by the Cabinet noted the need to reduce the plutonium stockpile, given international security concerns. The stockpile results from technical challenges in achieving fuel recycling and from slow restarts of reactors to burn it.

The plan calls for further development of renewable energy but still calls for nuclear energy to account for 20-22 percent of Japan's power generation by fiscal 2030.

Experts say attaining that goal is almost impossible since utilities are opting to scrap aging reactors rather than to invest in meeting tighter post-disaster safety standards.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

