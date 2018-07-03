Working overtime could raise women's diabetes risk

Working lots of overtime may get you appreciation from the boss, but it might be bad for your health.More >>
When planning your Fourth of July outing, remember sun protection for youngsters.More >>
The risk of miscarriage and birth defects due to Zika virus infection during pregnancy may be much higher than thought, research in monkeys suggests.More >>
British researchers are zeroing in on the genes that they believe are responsible for early onset Alzheimer's disease in people with Down syndrome.More >>
Sticking with one primary care doctor may help you stay healthy and extend your life, according to a new British study.More >>
