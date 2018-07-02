Tuscaloosa PD teaming with hotels to fight human trafficking

Tuscaloosa police, teaming up with local hotels trying a new approach to fighting human trafficking in the city.

Centerstone Inn completed Polaris certified human trafficking awareness training and is now one of eight hotels in Tuscaloosa that can spot the signs as soon as possible victims or their traffickers walk into their lobby.

“I wanted to get involved I wanted my hotel to get involved. I was told it's a huge crime right here in Tuscaloosa something I wasn't even aware of,” said Centerstone Inn General manager Huey Harris.

Police said Interstate 59/20 is known as one of the largest human trafficking superhighways in the U.S. and guess where those victims are taken? 90 percent of them are brought to hotels for the exchange.

“My heart is for the community my heart is for the victims,” said Harris.

Everyone from the desk staff, to upper-level management, all the way down to housekeeping and security staff were taught by police to pay attention to how rooms are paid for if potential victims are not sure where they are and much more.

“It's very crucial they are on the front lines for us because we can't be at all the hotels of every hour and every day,” said Lt. Darrin Beams.

“They really are compassionate about this they're not talking about locking up the victims or anything of that nature,” said Harris.

With one hotel owner and hotel manager at two different locations arrested in Tuscaloosa on prostitution charges, police are sending a message to others to get on the right side of this battle.

“Our staff there that are trained and knowledgeable in what human trafficking looks like we can really suppress it in our area,” said Beams.

Centerstone Inn's General Manager wants other hotels to take part in the training call 205-349-2121 and ask for Lt. Darrin Beams with the Tuscaloosa police department.

