Fairfield city leaders meet with JeffCo commissioners

Fairfield City leaders met with Jefferson County Commissioners Monday to determine ways the county can help the city.

This comes after Commissioner Jimmie Stephens mentioned how some western cities could be better served by the county.

The mayor mentioned it as well as council president Eddie Penney. He made a point to address the public on the matter.

He said he met with the Jefferson County commissioners twice; Monday was the second meeting that included Representative Rod Scott, Mayor Ed May, and councilor Barakas Taylor.

They met with commissioners Sandra Little Brown, George Bowman, and the sheriff to address ways to improve the city’s immediate needs.

Penney said to the community that they need to take a serious look at their finances to determine what they will do.

Fairfield Mayor Ed May called the meeting productive. He said the commissioners presented solutions that could help now.

“The solutions that were offered at the time have dealt with some regional solutions and I think that says a lot in what we need over here. The thoughts and mindsets of our county partners and the need to stop thinking just about Fairfield and the western corridor and how we can provide solutions for everyone," said Fairfield Mayor Ed May II.

May said that will allow them to function as a city and reduce some of the city’s financial obligations.

Those commissioners are expected to present those solutions to the county.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.