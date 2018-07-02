AL drivers say distracted driving laws should be stricter

If you're driving a vehicle in Alabama, should you be allowed to hold a phone?

It's a question drivers and lawmakers are asking themselves as our neighbors in Georgia are getting fined for failing to put their phones down.

That's the impact of the new hands-free law.

Alabama law says if you're driving a vehicle, you cannot write, send, or read a text.

But it's not illegal to dial a phone call or hold your phone to check directions.

In Georgia, all of that is illegal now.

And drivers here in Alabama like the sound of that.

"It was a six-year effort. I introduced that bill six years in a row before I finally got passage and the governor's signature, and enacted into law. It was a struggle," said State Senator Jim McClendon.

He said he believed the struggle was worth it to cut down on distracted driving.

He originally pushed Alabama's texting and driving bill into law in 2012.

But now, six years later, he's found some loopholes.

"If someone has a phone in their hand and they're driving, and they're tapping it, are they putting in a phone number, or are they sending a text message? You can't tell," said McClendon.

That's why he said he's a fan of Georgia's new hands-free law.

The state of Georgia joined over a dozen other states that don't allow drivers to hold a phone with their hands.

Drivers will, however, be allowed to use their phone's speaker, earpiece, or Bluetooth.

Debbie Glasgow said she's all for a hands-free law in Alabama to make the roads safer.

"I do hands off," she said. "I don't need anything to distract me. So, yes, I like it that way."

Other drivers said to just pull over and park to make a call.

"What do you have to do that's so important that you risk going into everybody else's life while you're driving down the road?" asked Robert Owens. "Pull over to the side of the road. If I can take time to find a quarter and find a phone, you can take time to pull over and use a phone."

Senator McClendon is hopeful Alabama will follow Georgia's lead and enact a stricter law.

He said he may introduce similar legislation next year.

Georgia State troopers made over 100 stops to enforce the new hands-free law Sunday and issued 34 citations and 98 warnings across the state.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.