Wes: Hot and steamy Tuesday with fewer afternoon storms

We still have some spotty showers and storms on radar Monday night. One lightning producer was impacting Talladega and Clay counties at the time of this update. The coverage of showers and storms will gradually thin out overnight, with areas of fog and developing early morning low clouds.

Temperatures will start off in the muggy 70s on Tuesday, with another rapid warm-up into the 80s by mid-morning. The disturbance responsible for the wet weather will be sliding west and this will cause the coverage of showers and storms to thin out for the afternoon and evening. While a pop-up storm can’t be ruled out, most areas will experience partly to mostly sunny weather, with highs in the 90s.

FOURTH OF JULY: Wednesday is going to be another very hot and humid day, with scattered storms and showers likely in the afternoon. The wet weather on Wednesday is going to be heat driven, so this should favor a decreasing chance for storms and showers after sunset Wednesday evening.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: Another disturbance near the Carolina's will slide west and bring a setup favorable for afternoon storms through the remainder of the week and weekend. While each day won’t be a total washout, I would be on the lookout for lightning and precipitation alerts in the afternoon. We will have some periods of sunshine each day and plan on some very hot weather at times, with feels-like temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 90s.

