Former B'ham jailer accused of sexually assaulting inmate

Jamon Keith Andrews. (Source: Birmingham PD) Jamon Keith Andrews. (Source: Birmingham PD)
A former Birmingham jailer has been arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate.

Authorities began investigating Jamon Keith Andrews in 2017 after a complaint was filed.

Andrews is facing two counts of first-degree sodomy.

We're told he resigned from his position with the jail in January.

