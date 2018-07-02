Former B'ham jailer accused of sexually assaulting inmate

We still have some spotty showers and storms on radar Monday night. One lightning producer was impacting Talladega and Clay counties at the time of this update.More >>
A former Birmingham jailer has been arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate.More >>
Birmingham police say one person is in custody after a shooting that happened Monday.More >>
Hoover Police are urging residents to make sure their home numbers are visible on either their mailbox or house. ?More >>
Sarah Nee is the definition of a supermom. Every day, she's splashing around the Homewood city pool with her three sons and their friend.More >>
