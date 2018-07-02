Los Angeles kicks off long-delayed licensing for pot growers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Los Angeles kicks off long-delayed licensing for pot growers

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles will kick off the process for licensing marijuana cultivators and manufacturers on Aug. 1, but it's likely to be many months before any of those companies open their doors for business.

The announcement Monday was greeted with a mix of anticipation and frustration by growers and other businesses awaiting licenses that have watched the illicit market flourish.

California broadly legalized cannabis on Jan. 1, but Los Angeles has moved cautiously with licensing. Growers and others seeking licenses will have to go through a tiered review in which applicants must show they meet a range of legal requirements, as well as pass inspections.

About 150 retailers have opened in the city, but the rest of the supply chain has been on hold.

Donnie Anderson, a Los Angeles cultivator and dispensary owner, said he's been paying rent for months on commercial space he can't use without a license, straining his budget.

He told the city Cannabis Regulation Commission "we don't want to wait too much longer."

The announcement was made by the city's top pot regulator, Cat Packer, who said rules continue to change as the city refines the new system.

When might the first cultivator licenses go out?

"There are many steps that have not even been solidified," she said. "I cannot commit to a timeline at this point."

The commission heard a long line of now-familiar complaints about the uneven state of the L.A. market, which was once expected to be a model for the rest of the state but has developed more slowly than San Diego, Oakland and other major cities.

The concerns ranged from a robust illegal market that is undercutting the legal one, hefty tax rates and questions about who would be eligible for licenses.

Commission President Robert Ahn indicated that the industry would need patience as the city continues to transform the long-established industry into a multibillion-dollar, regulated marketplace.

"We have tremendous challenges," Ahn said. "It's not going to be easy. It's going to take time."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California high court: Yelp can't be ordered to remove posts

    California high court: Yelp can't be ordered to remove posts

    Monday, July 2 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-07-02 21:29:29 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 9:18 PM EDT2018-07-03 01:18:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2011, file photo shows the logo of the online reviews website Yelp in neon on a wall at the company's Manhattan offices in New York. A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review si...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2011, file photo shows the logo of the online reviews website Yelp in neon on a wall at the company's Manhattan offices in New York. A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review si...
    A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review site Yelp.com cannot be ordered to remove posts against a San Francisco law firm that a judge had determined were defamatory.More >>
    A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review site Yelp.com cannot be ordered to remove posts against a San Francisco law firm that a judge had determined were defamatory.More >>

  • Seattle bans plastic straws, utensils at restaurants, bars

    Seattle bans plastic straws, utensils at restaurants, bars

    Monday, July 2 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-07-02 14:57:44 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 9:17 PM EDT2018-07-03 01:17:59 GMT
    Seattle bars and restaurants can no longer offer plastic straws and utensils under a rule that aims to reduce marine plastic pollution.More >>
    Seattle bars and restaurants can no longer offer plastic straws and utensils under a rule that aims to reduce marine plastic pollution.More >>

  • Judge to decide on order blocking Puerto Rican evictions

    Judge to decide on order blocking Puerto Rican evictions

    Monday, July 2 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-07-02 13:06:37 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 9:09 PM EDT2018-07-03 01:09:15 GMT
    A hearing is planned on the future of a federal judge's restraining order temporarily blocking the evictions of nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the U.S.More >>
    A hearing is planned on the future of a federal judge's restraining order temporarily blocking the evictions of nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the U.S.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly