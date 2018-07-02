Hoover PD: Make sure home numbers are visible

Hoover Police are urging residents to make sure their home numbers are visible on either their mailbox or house.

They say officers have noticed some that are falling off or faded. Some have even been covered up by vegetation.

“When it comes down to someone driving through a neighborhood they’re not familiar with, it’s going to come down to eyeballs looking for a number on a mailbox or on a house. And we want to get to you as quickly as possible,” said Officer Brian Hale with Hoover Police.

