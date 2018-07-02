Experts remind 'safety first' when visiting pools this holiday

Sarah Nee is the definition of a supermom. Every day, she's splashing around the Homewood city pool with her three sons and their friend.

But with the boys ranging in age from 5 to years to 7 months, safety is priority number one.

“I'm usually very alert. I used to be a lifeguard so always looking for my kids, making sure they're above water,” says Nee.

As a lifeguard, that's also Tommy Donaldson's goal, too.

But what if you're at a pool this holiday week, without a lifeguard.

What are three top things parents should pay attention to?

“If your child is in a floatie, make sure it's tight and fastened. Because if it's not, they could go through it,” says Donaldson.

Second, he says, if there are friend's children over, consider giving everyone a swim test.

“Here, all we do is start them from one side of the pool and they have to swim all the way to the other side without any help,” Donaldson explains.

Lastly, make sure kids get a break in between the fun.

Some pools recommend doing so for fifteen minutes out of every hour.

Also during the holidays, adults may like to engage in a beverage or two.

Donaldson suggests having a “DW” — a designated watcher — someone who is not drinking and keeps an eye on the kids at all times.

