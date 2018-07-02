Hoover City Council to discuss potential tax increases

The Hoover City Council will further discuss potential tax increases Monday night.

One thing that is scheduled for a first reading is a $2.50 per room, per night fee for hotels.

Originally, the city was considering a lodging tax increase but changed to a fee structure after hotel owners and managers raised concerns.

The additional revenue is needed to fix projected budget shortfalls in the coming years.

The hotel fee, along with a half-cent sales tax increase and 1% increase in the rental tax will generate approximately $12 million more per year for the city.

“It would actually allow us to patch the holes in the budget now, and restore operations, refill vacant positions, and go back to providing the services that our customers expect us to provide,” said Allan Rice, Hoover City Administrator.

However, some city council members are not sold on the proposal.

“When you’re talking about the people’s money and talking about increasing taxes, the leaning should always be no. We need to be absolutely sure in what we’re doing and why we’re raising taxes. And I still haven’t heard the details on why we need it,” said Mike Shaw, Hoover City Council.

The city council is planning to vote on the tax increase package at a special called meeting Tuesday, July 10.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.