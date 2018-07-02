Military-style summer camp for kids in Cullman County

There’s swimming, but it involves treading water with 25-pound backpacks. There’s food, but it’s called 'chow' and you have to eat it fast. There’s yelling and screaming, but it’s in your face.

A summer camp, yes, but a different atmosphere at Camp Liberty, a military-style basic training for kids in Cullman County.

"It’s intended to be as realistic challenging as can be," said Extreme Military challenge Commander Joseph M. Land. "The Camp motto is hardcore or out the door, give 110 percent or go home."

Extreme Military Challenge lasts for two weeks of cadet basic training in the month of July in the Alabama heat, though some kids remain for further instruction for up to five weeks.

Some of the video in this story provided by Camp Liberty.

