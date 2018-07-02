Bessemer PD searching for man who set two cars on fire at dealership

Police in Bessemer are searching for a man they say set two automobiles on fire at a car dealership in the city.

The incidents happened June 29 on the property of Town and Country Ford in Bessemer. An unidentified man is seen on camera setting fire to a 2018 Ford Raptor and a 2016 Ford Taurus SHO.

The suspect police are searching for is shown in the image with this story.

Police say he appears to be wearing a white Polo-type shirt and is carrying a medium sized bag that hangs on his shoulder. They add that he may be homeless.

If you have any information or if you recognize the man, you're asked to call the Bessemer Police Department.

