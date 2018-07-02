30 Of the best iPhone 7 cases

As detailed in our comprehensive iPhone 7 review, Apple’s 2016 handset is asleek smartphone with an elegant design,one thatneeds to be protected. Exposing your iPhone to the world could increase the risk of it getting damaged, as all it takes is a single slip to end up with a ding, scuff, or crack that will spoil those good looks. That’s why you need to invest in one of the best iPhone 7 cases. Check out a few of our current favorites below.
It’s expensive, but who can resist the natural wood charms of Grovemade’s wares? A beautiful, solid maple bumper combines with a backplate that adheres directly to your iPhone 7. You’ll find tactile wooden button covers for the power and volume, and accurate openings for the switch, camera, and ports. While the case should protect your iPhone if you drop it, the wood will chip and crack fairly easily, so this is definitely more about style than protection. The Grovemade warranty offers 50 percent off if you break the case and want to repurchase the same one.
For a snap-on case with a stylish, durable, leather finish and plenty of character, look no further than Killspencer’s Snap Case. The case is made of a basic, slim shell with generous cut-outs for your phone’s camera, ports, and side switch. There’s alsowell-defined button covers and an optional strap for added security, which is good because this case is more about style than protection. It currently only comes in black, but you can add a two-character monogram if you want. The latter will cost you an extra $30.
This protective offering showcases Apple’s minimalist design, allowing you to maintain the look and feel of your smartphone. This is one of Griffin’s slimmest cases for the iPhone 7, but it still offers drop protection from up to four feet. It’s made of tough polycarbonate and features a flexible TPU frame. The back is scratch-resistant and is available in either a translucent design or one with a subtle tinge of color. The button covers are responsive and there are accurate openings for your phone’s ports, as well as generous cut-outs on the back that ensure you’ll be able to use your phone’s camera and flash withoutinterference.
This classy cover for the iPhone 7 is made ofhigh-quality leather. A thin, plastic shell holds your iPhone in place and it’s wrapped in a padded-leather exterior that completely envelopes your phone, protecting it from all angles. The front cover has a magnetic closure, which opens to reveal a couple of handy slots for stowing credit cards. There are also cut-outs for your phone’s speaker, camera, buttons, and ports. The case is currently available in a variety of different finishes and colors.
Leave your wallet or purse at home with the Q Card Case from CM4. This case combines a number of clever features. The durable, plastic shell will fit your iPhone perfectly. You’ll also find tactile button covers, accurate cut-outs, and textured strips on the sides forenhanced grip. The back sports a leather-style pocket that can hold a couple of credit cards and some cash. There’s also a smart slot that you can slide a card into, allowing you to prop up your phone in landscape view. It comes in black, gray, gold, orpink.
Apple’s case lineup keeps getting bigger and bigger. In March, the Cupertino-based company added seven new colors to its case collection, including sapphire, pebble, and tan. Apple’s soft-touch, silicon bands are lightweight and sport a microfiber lining that helps protect your iPhone from bumps and scratches. Its leather cases are made from a specially-tanned and finished European leather that’s soft to the touch and compliments the iPhone’s finish perfectly.
The most annoying thing about most iPhone 7 cases is that they cover up Apple’s gorgeous design. Thankfully, Utomic has a minimalist alternative that still provides some protection in the form of corner protectors. These are small, flexible bumpers with an adhesive that takes 24 hours to properly set. They stick to each corner of your iPhone and extend from front to back to prevent your phone from touching down on flat surfaces. You also get wipes and an installation sleeve, allowing for the perfect fit. They come in an array ofcolors, too, and provide decent protection against falls of up to four feet, provided your phone doesn’t land on an uneven surface.
Snakehive’s leather folio cases are an absolute steal. The leather has a fine grain on the outside, which is pleasant to the touch, and a traditional leather finish on the inside for protection and longevity. We love the black and navy color scheme here, but it’s available in other colors too. Your phone fits perfectly inside, and there’s a very handy magnetic clasp to keep the cover closed. It doubles as a stand for your phone as well.
A super-successful Indiegogo campaign launched these slick cases, available in wood, marble, bamboo, leather, or Kevlar finishes. Prices vary, and pre-orders for some styles are sold out, but keep an eye on the site for when orders open up again in the future. The cases look great, with the protective Airo-Shock interior keeping the phone safe even when dropped from a great height. Yet the cases have style and class, rather than the rugged toughness usually associated with such protection.
There’s no denying that these bumper-style cases from Vesel are very expensive, but they’re also beautifully crafted. The combination of aluminum and wood is seriously stylish. You can mix and match gold, rose, black, or silver aluminum with oak, walnut, maple, or pear wood to get the exact look you want. The premium packaging also includes a wee screwdriver, so you can fit the bumper securely around your phone. The button covers work well and there’s a generous opening for your phone’s Lightning port. The case extends from the front to the back to safeguard your iPhone 7, though you may want to pair it with a screen protector for some additional peace of mind.
This wallet case combines style and substance. The shell is made from impact resistant TPU in black, and it’s partially covered in a dark gray heather material. Flip the back open, and you’ll find space for two cards. The door can also double as a landscape stand. There are tactile button covers for the volume and power and an opening for the switch. You’ll also find accurate cut-outs for the camera, port, and speakers. It’s a good-looking case, but it’s also a practical choice.
Marble has been a sign of opulence since antiquity. It’s usually found in pillars, statues, and tiles for the wall or floor, but Mikol has expanded that list to iPhone cases. These svelte shell cases are hard plastic with a real marble panel inlaid on the back. It’s cool to the touch and the veining is unique in each case. Mikol has combined fiberglass with the marble to prevent it shattering if you drop it, but it’s certainly not rugged, so don’t expect much drop protection. It’s a very slim case with generous cut-outs for all your iPhone’s features.
Purveyors of the finest Italian leather cases, Nodus is a brand that deserves to be on your radar. The Shell case has a strong poly-carbonate core with a microfiber lining on the inside to cushion your iPhone 7 and it’s covered in gorgeous full grain leather. There are subtle button covers for the volume and power controls, and cut-outs for everything else. You get a small magnet dock with the case and it can be fixed anywhere you want to be able to attach your phone. It comes in brown, black, or gray, but our favorite color is the dark teal. It’s a minimal case from a protection point of view, but it’s super-stylish, comfortable to hold, and the magnet dock is handy.
These real hardwood cases are made in Minnesota and every one features its own unique wood grain. You have four choices: American Cherry, Rosewood, Zebra, or American Walnut. For extra strength, the wood has been combined with a polymer core. It’s a simple design. You snap your iPhone into place and there are generous openings for full access to the camera, port, and buttons. It will guard against bumps and scuffs, but we wouldn’t rely on this case for drop protection.
At Carved, you’ll find a wide range of gorgeous cases that you can’t get anywhere else. There are plain finishes in different types of wood and loads of eye-catching designs to choose from, many the result of partnerships with talented artists. They set the wood inlays into basic, black plastic shells that have accurate cut-outs for the camera and ports, and thin button covers. There’s also a ridged texture on the sides to enhance grip. Even the interior has a stylish Carved design. If you want something beautiful with a natural feel, then you have to check them out.
You aren’t going to get serious drop protection from a case like this, but what you do get is a gorgeous, textured, real leather finish that makes the iPhone 7 more comfortable to hold and easier to grip. It’s a minimalist design, so there are cut-outs for everything and a simple, small bull logo on the back. These cases are pricey, but for leather lovers, they’re well worth a look. You can choose from black, turquoise, camel, or tan for the finishes.
UAG has really stepped up its design with the new Monarch Series, bringing real leather panels and aluminum screws to its classic industrial aesthetic. You’ll still enjoy rugged drop protection, with a protective lip around the screen and over-sized button covers, but the Monarch also looks and feels a bit classier. The textured pattern on the sides adds grip and there are accurate openings for the camera, ports, and switch. This case is surprisingly light and comes in a silvery platinum finish or darker graphite.
You can’t help but be impressed by the craftsmanship of these San Francisco-made cases. The folio style provides all-round protection and the cases look like cute, little books. There’s a fabric finish, a leather spine, and an elastic closure to keep them securely closed. Your iPhone 7 slots into a thin shell inside which has generous openings for easy access to controls and ports. There is also a cut-out on the back, so you can use the camera. The color options are copper satin, pewter satin, and graphite satin.
Crafted from full grain, vegetable-tanned leather, this slim shell case looks and feels fantastic. The leather layer on the outside and the soft suede lining inside are stuck to a tough polycarbonate frame that keeps your iPhone 7 snug and securely in place. It’s a fairly minimal design, there is a recessed logo on the back, but there are no other details. All the functions and controls are accessible thanks to generous openings cut into the shell. It looks good and the leather will age and change character over time, but we wouldn’t rely on this case for drop protection. You can get it in tan or black.
If you prefer a svelte case then this super thin, polycarbonate shell might suit you. There is a slightly raised bezel to protect the screen, but this isn’t going to provide much drop protection. There’s a full range of generous cut-outs for easy access to everything. On the back there’s also a circular opening to show off the Apple logo and a kickstand that folds out to allow you to prop your iPhone 7 in landscape view. It’s a fairly slim case and the poly-carbonate looks like brushed metal and comes in blue, gold, rose gold, and light or dark silver.
If you want to customize your case and get the perfect blend of color and design, then Casetify is well worth a visit. The Classic Grip case combines a flexible, TPU bumper that’s easy to grip with a translucent back panel that comes featuring a wide range of different designs. The fit is perfect, the button covers are good, and there’s a raised lip to protect your screen. This iPhone 7 case will also guard against drops from up to 4 feet. The design pictured is called Moody Jungle, but there are loads to choose from, or you can design your own.
Protection is the name of the game for Otterbox and this is the most protective case it offers, which is why it always makes our list of the best rugged iPhone cases. It’s reinforced to safeguard your iPhone 7 from drop damage, and it has a port cover and a screen protector built-in, so there’s no risk of dirt, dust, or scratches. It also comes with a handy belt clip and holster, which can also double up as a stand. It’s very bulky, the port may be a little tight for some accessories, and not everyone is going to like the built-in screen protector, but it will keep your iPhone 7 in top condition.
These translucent cases have an unusual gem pattern on the back and come in pink, blue, or green flavors. The bumper frame feels quite solid, but it has a soft, textured layer inside to absorb shock. You’ll also find that the back panel and the bottom edge are flexible. The tactile button covers are solid and easy to find and there are precise openings for access to everything else, including the camera on the back. It adds something to the profile, but this case is remarkably slim considering that it also offers serious drop protection at up to 9.9 feet.
This tough bumper offers impressive drop protection, safeguarding your iPhone 7 from falls of up to 11 feet. The bumper extends quite a bit front and back, so the screen and aluminum body should be protected. It also features chunky button covers and generous openings for ports and other features. It’s quite bulky, but it leaves the display and back of the iPhone completely open which makes it an interesting alternative to a traditional rugged case. You can also pair it with a screen protector.
With heavily reinforced corners you can rely on the Tough Jacket for drop protection from up to 6 feet. It’s a dual-layer design with a soft rubbery inner shell and a tough back plate that snaps over it. The focus here is on preventing cracks to the screen and so there’s also a raised bezel around it on the front of the case. You’ll also find generous openings for everything, including the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone 7. You can get this case in plain black, or black and white.
For the iPhone 7, Speck has revamped its entire range of cases to make them slimmer and more protective than ever. The Presidio range feature polycarbonate exteriors with Speck’s proprietary “impactium” material inside to absorb the shock of any impact. Our top pick is the Presidio Grip which has been drop tested up to 10 feet, exceeding the usual military drop test standards. It sports a ridged pattern that’s eye-catching and also functional, adding grip on the back and sides of your iPhone 7. You’ll also find cut-outs for the switch, camera, and ports and tactile button covers for the controls. It comes in a range of six different colors.
If want to add some sparkle to your iPhone 7, then this Skech case will do it. There’s no need to sacrifice protection either, because this case offers drop protection from up to 6 feet. The glitter is embedded into a transparent case, so your iPhone’s design still shines through. It’s quite a hard case and it snaps snugly on, which means it can be tough to get the iPhone out again. The cut-outs are accurate and the button covers work well, though they are a little stiff at first. It comes in three varieties: night sparkle, snow sparkle, or rose sparkle.
We’re always impressed by Moshi’s wares and the new Armour case for the iPhone 7 is no exception. This is a tough, hard shell case with a diamond-cut, brushed aluminum back plate. There are cut-outs for the camera, ports, switch, and the Apple logo on the back, with a shiny, metallic highlight edge. There’s also a raised bezel around the screen to prevent it scraping on any surface and good button covers for the volume and power keys. This case comes in gold, gray, pink, or black.
These cases nail the classy look without the big price tag. They are made from TPU with a strong polycarbonate bumper around the outside. Most of the options in this range have a polyurethane, or fake leather, panel on the back, but there is also a carbon fiber option. You can opt for beige, cherry oak, green, or navy blue and each is paired with a gold bumper. The openings are accurate, the button covers are responsive, and there’s a raised lip to safeguard the screen. These cases offer some drop protection, but they aren’t really rugged, so look elsewhere if drop protection is your top priority.
This snap-on case is a classic blend of shock absorbing rubber with a polycarbonate shell, but X-Doria has added an outer frame machined from aluminum for extra strength. Your iPhone 7 is safe inside this case, even if you drop it from up to 6.6 feet onto concrete. The finish on the back adds a touch of style and there are different colors to choose from. You can go for faux carbon fiber or soft black leather both with a gray frame, blue canvas paired with a gold frame, or gray microfiber with a rose gold frame.
