Fewer traffic headaches downtown through holiday

Good news for drivers going through Birmingham during the Fourth of July holiday.

If you drive through downtown Birmingham, you know it's bad. Just ask folks at the car wash off of 31st Street.

"Lately, traffic has been hectic getting through downtown Birmingham, also 12th Avenue North getting off 31st Street," said LaDerick Bradley.

"Confusion. You have been having closed roads and things like that to drive around. Like your exit would be right there, but would have to drive around," Bralan Johnson said.

ALDOT said traffic should be a little easier this week.

"The contractors do not have any lane closures for noon Tuesday through midnight on Wednesday, the Fourth of July," said DeJarvis Leonard with ALDOT.

Those drivers who have had to put up with lane closures and construction work welcome any help. "That is going to be great. You are going to have open lanes. They can get through there easier," Bradley said.

While there will be no lane closures, there will be construction work going on with workers out on the roadways. "The drivers, the motorists - to ask them to drive safely. Obey all the signs. All the traffic signals. The signs," Leonard said.

ALDOT will put out alerts once the lane closures resume after the holiday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.