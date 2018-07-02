Authorities investigating after construction debris piles up off Lakeshore Parkway

People in Bessemer who live off of Lakeshore Parkway aren't happy about piles of construction debris being dumped in the area.

We talked to one businessman who is right up the road and he said this is the worst dumping he has seen in a while. Unfortunately, it is not all that unusual. We found five piles of construction debris dumped along the side of the road on Oak Street off Lakeshore Parkway.

Esteola Lewis lives a short distance away from where the debris was dumped. "I think it's terrible. It's awful because it makes the neighborhood look bad," Lewis said.

Lewis said people throw out trash along the roadway, but nothing like this.

We reached out to Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley's office. We were told the matter has been turned over to the Bessemer Police Department for an investigation.

Public works will clean up the debris either Monday or Tuesday. The debris will be later tested to see if it contains asbestos.

If anyone has any information about the dumping, you should contact the Bessemer Police Department.

People who live in the area want the dumpers punished. "I’m sure they will if they find out who to go after. I don't know how they will be able to catch them though," Lewis said.

Those who work and live in the area have turned to the city for help. They are hoping someone will take care of this and whoever is dumping it will eventually stop.

