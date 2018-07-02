Court seeks input on secrecy of sex abuse grand jury report - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Court seeks input on secrecy of sex abuse grand jury report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is giving those who've sought to block release of a grand jury report into allegations of child sexual abuse and cover-ups in the state's Roman Catholic dioceses a chance to respond to news organizations' effort to make it public.

The court's filing office on Monday told lawyers for parties who have pending appellate challenges to the report's release that they'll have until Thursday afternoon to weigh in.

The Associated Press and six other media organizations on Friday asked to intervene, hoping to argue to the Supreme Court the report should be released.

The justices on June 20 held up the report, saying they were prompted to act by challenges from "many individuals" named in the document.

The attorney general also is pushing to make the report public.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 5:56 PM EDT2018-07-02 21:56:51 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

  • Judges thrust into debate over Trump's immigration policies

    Judges thrust into debate over Trump's immigration policies

    Monday, July 2 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-07-02 19:35:20 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 5:56 PM EDT2018-07-02 21:56:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, immigration judges have been thrust into the...(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File). FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. In recent weeks, immigration judges have been thrust into the...
    Immigration judges thrust into center of debate over Trump's immigration policies.More >>
    Immigration judges thrust into center of debate over Trump's immigration policies.More >>

  • Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime against a 3rd woman

    Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime against a 3rd woman

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-07-02 15:58:26 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 5:56 PM EDT2018-07-02 21:56:34 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly