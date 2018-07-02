FIRST ALERT: Tracking thunderstorms Monday afternoon

Thunderstorms are becoming more widespread this afternoon with rain chances climbing during the afternoon. The additional cloud cover and rain will keep the temperatures a bit more comfortable. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Expect the rain chances to decrease later Monday night with overnight lows falling into the lower 70s.

The sky will be mostly sunny for Tuesday with little rain in the forecast. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s during the afternoon.

Fourth of July: We will see more widespread rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you do them early. The best chances for rain will come after 2 p.m. Rain chances are around 40-percent.

Scattered storms will continue through the rest of the week and mainly during the afternoon hours. We will see highs around 90 degrees.

Weekend storms: Thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.