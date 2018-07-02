Lawyer: Man under investigation has not abused Stan Lee

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, Stan Lee, left, and Keya Morgan arrive at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles. Attorney Alex Kessel entered a not-guilty plea in Los Angel...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A lawyer for a man under police investigation involving elder abuse of Marvel's Stan Lee says his client has only had Lee's best interest in mind.

In a related case, attorney Alex Kessel entered a not guilty plea Monday in Los Angeles for Keya Morgan, who is charged with calling 911 to report that authorities conducting a welfare check on the 95-year-old Lee were burglars.

Morgan, who says he is Lee's longtime friend, became a personal adviser and manager of Lee's affairs in recent months but has come under investigation for allegedly isolating Lee from family and friends.

A judge has granted a lawyer for Lee a temporary restraining order against Morgan.

Kessel says Morgan has only done what he believed best for Lee.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.