Trump: WTO needs to change ways or US will do 'something'

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Washington.

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is warning the World Trade Organization that if the United States isn't treated "properly, we will be doing something."

Trump is again denying plans to withdraw the U.S. from the WTO but tells reporters in the Oval Office that the trade organization needs to change its ways.

Trump has struck U.S. allies with tough tariffs and is planning to impose tough trade penalties on China later this week.

He says the WTO has treated the U.S. "very badly and I hope they change their ways." He says he's not "planning anything now" but if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. properly, "we will be doing something."

Trump did not elaborate. He spoke during a White House meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (RUH'-tuh).

