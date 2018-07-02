Newspaper editor Mitch Sneed killed in car crash

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama journalist Mitch Sneed has died following a car crash in Alexander City, where he was editor of The Outlook newspaper.

Sneed was injured in the wreck Saturday morning and died at a hospital in Birmingham on Sunday night. He was 57.

Sneed had worked in management positions at newspapers including the Opelika-Auburn News and the Douglas County Sentinel in western Georgia before becoming editor of The Outlook.

He recently won multiple awards for news coverage, feature stories, column-writing, headline-writing and photography in the Alabama Press Association's annual newspaper contest.

The Outlook is part of Tallapoosa Publishers. A company website says that besides the Alexander City newspaper, Sneed supervised new operations at the Wetumpka Herald, the Dadeville Record, the Tallassee Tribune and the Eclectic Observer.

Funeral arrangements aren't complete.

