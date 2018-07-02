Russia takes action against US at WTO on metals duties - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Russia takes action against US at WTO on metals duties

ZURICH (AP) - Russia has joined five other countries and the European Union to become the latest country to take action through the World Trade Organization against the United States over the Trump administration's steel and aluminum duties.

A trade official says Moscow has initiated a dispute complaint against the U.S. over the 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum, by circulating the request Monday among WTO members in Geneva.

With the move, Russia joins China, India, the EU, Canada, Mexico and Norway in launching such a dispute compliant.

The step sets off a period of consultation between the sides to discuss the matter, and if no accord is reached after 60 days, Russia can ask a WTO panel to intervene.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-07-02 18:06:12 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June

    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June

    Sunday, July 1 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-07-01 21:11:38 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-07-02 18:05:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). U.S. Border Patrol agent Rene Cisneros gives migrant Gerberht Caraac, from Guatemala, a pat-down after he was caught trying to illegally enter the United States, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Hidalgo, Texas.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). U.S. Border Patrol agent Rene Cisneros gives migrant Gerberht Caraac, from Guatemala, a pat-down after he was caught trying to illegally enter the United States, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Hidalgo, Texas.

    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.

    More >>

    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.

    More >>

  • FBI: Man scouted for July 4 attack at parade in Cleveland

    FBI: Man scouted for July 4 attack at parade in Cleveland

    Monday, July 2 2018 7:28 AM EDT2018-07-02 11:28:41 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-07-02 18:04:30 GMT
    Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.More >>
    Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly