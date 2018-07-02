Rogue Tavern: Smashed fried avocado with grilled chicken and balsamic glaze

Smashed fried avocado with grilled chicken and balsamic glaze

1 avocado

6 oz. chicken breast

1 cup chicken breading

3 cups fry oil

micro greens

2 oz. small diced cucumber, onion, bacon

1 oz. crumbled goat cheese

1 oz. sherry vinaigrette

Directions:

Remove avocado from skin and lightly smash. Heat oil and bread avocado. Fry until lightly brown; drain.

Season chicken and grill.

Build micro green salad. Layer avocado halves with chicken. Drizzle balsamic glaze over salad. Enjoy!