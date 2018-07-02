Rogue Tavern: Smashed fried avocado with grilled chicken and balsamic glaze

Smashed fried avocado with grilled chicken and balsamic glaze
1 avocado
6 oz. chicken breast
1 cup chicken breading
3 cups fry oil
micro greens
2 oz. small diced cucumber, onion, bacon
1 oz. crumbled goat cheese
1 oz. sherry vinaigrette
Directions:
Remove avocado from skin and lightly smash. Heat oil and bread avocado. Fry until lightly brown; drain.
Season chicken and grill.
Build micro green salad. Layer avocado halves with chicken. Drizzle balsamic glaze over salad. Enjoy!
