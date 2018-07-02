Friends remember 'Old Man' Richard Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Friends remember 'Old Man' Richard Harrison of 'Pawn Stars'

(History via AP). This undated image released by History shows Richard Harrison from "Pawn Stars." Harrison's son Rick posted on Facebook, Monday, June 25, 2018, that his father died. He said his father was surrounded by family over the weekend.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Video clips of reality TV figure Richard Harrison played at a Las Vegas funeral home where the patriarch of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop empire was remembered as a Navy veteran, husband, father and sometimes cranky character.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that family, friends and fans paid their last respects Sunday to Harrison, who was known to the "Pawn Stars" reality TV world as "The Old Man."

Harrison died June 25 after a fight with Parkinson's disease. He was 77.

One video was of an episode where he prepared to drive through an obstacle course.

"Oh, shut up before you even go there. I am the best driver here," Harrison told his son, Rick Harrison, and colleagues before proceeding to knock down several traffic cones.

