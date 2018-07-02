Boy Scouts sever ties with leader facing child porn charges - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Boy Scouts sever ties with leader facing child porn charges

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - The Boy Scouts of America have severed ties with a 74-year-old New Jersey Scout leader facing child pornography charges.

County prosecutors say James Roberts was arrested Friday after a raid at his home. They also seized numerous digital devices that are now being reviewed.

Roberts has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney, and a telephone number registered to him went unanswered Monday.

Prosecutors say Roberts had been involved with the Boy Scouts for 40 years and had been the Master Scout leader for Boy Scout Troop 132 in Sicklerville.

Scouting officials in New Jersey have told the Courier-Post that even though the allegations appear unrelated to Scouting, they have barred him from the program.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

