Tesla makes 5,000 Model 3s per week, but can it continue? - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tesla makes 5,000 Model 3s per week, but can it continue?

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) - Tesla Inc. made 5,031 lower-priced Model 3 electric cars during the last week of June, surpassing its often-missed goal of 5,000 per week. But the company still only managed to crank out an average of 2,198 during the second quarter.

Tesla says in its quarterly production release that it made 28,578 Model 3s from April through June. It expects to reach 6,000 per week by late August.

The Model 3 is the key to turning Tesla from a niche maker of expensive electric cars to a profitable, mass-market automaker. The company badly needs cash from the compact cars to deliver on CEO Elon Musk's promise to post a net profit and positive cash flow later this year.

Critics question whether the company can sustain the 5,000-per-week rate and produce quality vehicles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump's former personal lawyer says he'll put family first

    Trump's former personal lawyer says he'll put family first

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-07-02 16:36:24 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

  • Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

    Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-07-02 15:58:26 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-07-02 16:35:31 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directe...

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

    More >>

  • FBI: Man scouted for July 4 attack at parade in Cleveland

    FBI: Man scouted for July 4 attack at parade in Cleveland

    Monday, July 2 2018 7:28 AM EDT2018-07-02 11:28:41 GMT
    Monday, July 2 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-07-02 16:34:59 GMT
    Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.More >>
    Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly